Norway Accuses Russia of Cyberattacks

Norway is accusing a Russian-linked group of carrying out cyberattacks targeting its military and other government institutions. “Nine different email accounts were targeted in an attempt at what is called spear phishing, in other words, malicious emails,” a Norwegian intelligence official told TV2, as reported by The Guardian. The group suspected of carrying out the cyberattacks, APT 29, has “links to the Russian authorities,” the official added. Norway was made aware of the hacking by an allied nation. Local newspaper Verdens Gang quoted a government spokesman as saying there was “no reason to believe that classified information had been obtained in connection with the attack.”