Norway Cops Admit Deadly Bow and Arrow Attacker Had Shown Signs of Radicalization
RED FLAG
Police in Norway have admitted that the man accused of leaving five people dead in a bow and arrow rampage on Wednesday had been flagged for possible signs of radicalization before the attack. Police chief Ole Bredrup Saeverud said Thursday that the 37-year-old man, who hasn’t been identified by name, was a Muslim convert and officers had expressed concerns that he may have become radicalized. Saeverud said officers were last in contact with the man in 2020. The suspect is in custody and has admitted that he carried out the deadly attack, according to prosecutors. The rampage is said to have begun inside a supermarket in the town of Kongsberg Wednesday evening and lasted for 35 minutes. Police confirmed Thursday morning that all victims were aged between 50 and 70.