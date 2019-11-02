CHEAT SHEET
NOT SENDING OUR BEST
Norway Seeks to Deport of American White Supremacist Greg Johnson
The American editor-in-chief of a white supremacist media organization was arrested in Norway, which is seeking to have him deported, Norwegian media reported this weekend. Greg Johnson, the top editor at the racist Counter-Currents Publishing was reportedly detained while trying to attend a white supremacist conference. Although many American white supremacists call for strict immigration laws, a number have recently been blocked from entering other countries. Prominent racist Richard Spencer was reportedly been banned from most of Europe in 2017 (his second such ban after a 2014 arrest in Hungary). Canadian white nationalist Lauren Southern, who previously participated in a campaign to endanger migrant-rescue boats at sea, was turned away from Australia last year after she applied for a non-work visa (which was not appropriate for the paid speaking tour she planned in the country). Southern and a white supremacist couple were also refused entry to the U.K. last year after the country accused them of plans to incite racism.