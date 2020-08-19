Norway Throws Out Russian Diplomat After Arrest of Alleged Spy
SEE YOU NEVER
Norway has thrown out a Russian diplomat after the recent arrest of a Norwegian citizen accused of handing over state secrets to the Kremlin, according to Reuters. On Saturday, the unnamed citizen was arrested after allegedly meeting with a Russian intelligence officer in an Oslo restaurant. The Norwegian man allegedly handed over information that “could harm fundamental national interests,” but no further details have been released. Line Nyvoll Nygaard, a prosecutor for Norway’s intelligence agency, said Monday: “We believe that through his work, he had access to information that is of interest to a foreign nation.” On Wednesday, Norway’s foreign ministry confirmed that it had told an unnamed Russian diplomat to leave the country. The diplomat reportedly worked at the trade section of the Russian embassy in Oslo. Norwegian foreign ministry spokeswoman Trude Maaseide said the Russian envoy “engaged in actions that are incompatible with his role and status as a diplomat.”