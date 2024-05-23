Norway Vows to Turn Away All Russian Tourists at the Border
NOT WELCOME
Norway is set to ban all Russian tourists starting next week. Starting May 29, any Russian citizens arriving on tourist visas and for “non-essential travel” will be denied entry to the country, the government announced Thursday. “The decision to tighten the entry rules are in line with the Norwegian approach of standing by allies and partners in the reactions against Russia’s illegal war of aggression against Ukraine,” Justice and Public Security Minister Emilie Mehl said in a press release. Exceptions will be made for Russian citizens who are working, studying, or visiting close family in the country, the government said. The ban applies both to those who received visas from Norway and those who got visas from other Schengen countries. “The Norwegian authorities keep a close eye on the border and border traffic at Storskog, and will take action if necessary,” the government warned. Last September, Norway banned vehicles registered to Russian citizens from entering the country.