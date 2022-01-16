CHEAT SHEET
Norwegian Cruise Lines Cancels Caribbean Trip Mid-Voyage Over COVID
Thousands of passengers are stuck at sea after Norwegian Cruise Line halted a Caribbean cruise mid-voyage. The passengers have not been given a specific reason for the abrupt cancellation other than it is COVID-related. The ocean liner will be heading back to New York and all passengers will be given a full refund, the company said in a statement. “As we continue to navigate the fluid public health environment, while focusing on delivering a safe experience for all on board, we made the difficult decision to cancel Norwegian Gem’s current Caribbean sailing, due to COVID-related circumstances,” a spokesperson for Norwegian Cruise told NBC.