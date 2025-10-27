Sydney Sweeney spluttered when pressed about swirling 007 casting chatter, before teasing she’d “have more fun as James Bond.” Sweeney, 28, was asked point-blank by Variety about “Bond girl” rumors and initially faltered, saying “I can’t...” and then pausing for seven seconds before adding, “I don’t know”—and pausing for another 10 seconds, before regaining her footing. “I’ve always been a huge fan of the franchise, and I’m excited and curious to see what they do with it,” she said. When asked if she would be interested, she replied: “Depends on the script… I think I’d have more fun as James Bond.” The exchange came during a wide-ranging profile that also charted her awards buzz for Christy Martin biopic Christy, which opens Nov. 7, and December thriller The Housemaid‚ both of which she produced. The article notes Sweeney’s MMA background and her breakout work in Reality, Euphoria, and The White Lotus, credentials that have fueled speculation she could slot into the Bond movies in one form or another. Earlier this year, Sweeney was spotted attending the lavish Venice wedding of Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos, whose Amazon corporation now controls the rights to the Bond franchise.
Norwegian Cruise Ship Rescues Dozens Stranded at Sea
A Norwegian Cruise ship deviated from its planned route to rescue 63 people stranded in the Ionian Sea. The rescue took place southwest of the picturesque Greek island of Zakynthos on October 22. It has not been made clear who the people rescued by the ship were. The Daily Beast has contacted Norwegian Cruise Lines for more information. Those stranded were brought onboard the rescuing Norwegian Epic and taken to Greece. A spokesperson for the company told USA Today, “The individuals were brought on board and tended to by the ship’s crew who provided a medical evaluation, food and other items for their comfort. Following a mandatory directive from the Rescue Coordination Centre, the ship proceeded to Kalamata, Greece where the rescued individuals were turned over to the Greek authorities. We appreciate our guests’ patience and understanding during this unexpected interruption to their journey.” According to The Daily Mail, the Epic had set off from Italy and had been due to stop by Greece, Malta, Italy and France. It is understood to have returned to its original itinerary following the rescue. The Ionian Sea is a long bay off the Mediterranean.
NFL icon Adrian Peterson has been arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated and for the unlawful possession of a weapon, jail records show. The 40-year-old running back was booked around 9.30 a.m. on October 26 in Sugar Land, Texas, KHOU reports. It is the second time he has been arrested for allegedly driving under the influence this year. The Associated Press reports that on that occasion, he was picked up in Minnesota, driving while impaired, after attending a draft event with fans. According to TMZ, he was seen going “83 in a 55 MPH zone at just after 3 a.m.” Cops in Minnesota said he recorded a 0.14 percent blood alcohol level, some way above the accepted 0.08 percent limit in the state. This time around, the Minnesota Vikings hero was arrested near where he was raised in Palestine, Texas. The 2012 MVP has played 15 seasons in the highest level of American football.
A U.S. Navy helicopter and a fighter jet crashed within 30 minutes of each other during two separate incidents in the South China Sea, the Pacific Fleet reported. A MH-60R Seahawk helicopter went down while conducting “routine operations” in the contested waters at around 2.45 p.m. local time, the Navy confirmed on social media. It added that a search-and-rescue team was scrambled and that all three crew members were recovered. But just half an hour later, a second incident saw an F/A-18F Super Hornet Fighter jet, also dispatched from the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz, go down in the same patch of water. Both pilots were rescued after successfully ejecting from the craft before it hit the water, the military confirmed, and said it is launching an investigation into the incident. Although the cause of the crashes remains unknown, President Donald Trump told reporters onboard Air Force One that, “They think it might be bad fuel. We’re gonna find out.”
U.S. turkey stocks have plummeted to a 40-year low amid bird flu outbreaks, driving up wholesale prices by almost half. The American Farm Bureau Federation reports that tighter production is putting a squeeze on the nation’s flock ahead of Thanksgiving. It said wholesale turkey prices are about 40 percent higher than last year. Data from the USDA shows that 514,000 birds have been affected by avian flu this month. In total, 2.2 million birds have died in the past year across 12 states. Despite this, the National Turkey Federation remains confident there will be enough to meet demand, Axios reports. The USDA predicts wholesale prices will creep up $1.32 a pound. In all, there is a five percent drop in the total weight produced compared to last year. Speaking to Axios, Leslee Oden, president and CEO of the National Turkey Federation, said, “We feel confident in the frozen turkey supply, and while there’s been an uptick in bird flu cases, we do not see those impacting overall supply right now.” She added that people with specific weight and size requirements may want to book theirs in advance.
Connie Britton and producer David Windsor are set to tie the knot. The Friday Night Lights star, 58, is engaged to her partner of six years, People magazine reported Sunday. Photographs taken at the Los Angeles International Airport on Friday showed Britton wearing a ring on her left hand as she kissed Windsor. Britton previously told SiriusXM that they met in 2019 through a mutual friend’s birthday party in a moment that she would “never forget.” “I’m talking to my friend, and he looks past me, and he sees David across the room, and he is like, ‘There’s someone here you have to meet,’” she said. “I turned around and I looked at who he was pointing at and I was like, ‘Oh yeah, I want to meet him!’” In March, the Emmy-nominated actress opened up about her relationship to Parade: “What I was really looking for was a partnership where there’s constant growth, on both sides, and a sort of deepening of each other,” she said. “It’s not just like, ‘Oh, I found true love.’ It’s that I found somebody who I can walk on a journey with that is going to be constantly ever-changing.” Britton was previously married to John Britton from 1991 to 1995 and adopted her son Yoby in 2011. She previously told People that Windsor was a divorced dad.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has changed its website banner to blame Democrats for the inability to fund the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) due to the federal shutdown. “Senate Democrats have now voted 12 times to not fund the food stamp program,” the website states, adding that “the well has run dry.” The shutdown, which entered its 26th day on Sunday, is now the second-longest in U.S. history. The Senate has failed to pass a Republican spending bill 12 times, with the next vote scheduled for Monday, as Democrats and Republicans continue blaming each other and failing to reach an agreement. On Thursday, the Senate rejected a bill to pay federal workers who will miss paychecks due to the shutdown. The SNAP program provides low-income families and individuals with electronic benefits to buy food, with funds loaded onto a card each month. According to USDA data, SNAP served an average of 41.7 million people per month in 2024. “At this time, no benefits will be issued on November 1,” the USDA website reads, continuing, “We are approaching an inflection point for Senate Democrats.” The targeted website change comes after Democratic-led states copied the Trump administration’s tactic and reiterated on blue-state website banners that SNAP benefits could be cut because of Republicans. A spokesperson for the USDA told the Daily Beast that “if not for Congressional Democrats blocking government funding, November SNAP benefits would be paid on time.”
Bruce Springsteen, one of the most decorated musicians of all time, has faced the final frontier and hit a bum note. His new biopic film, Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere, has struggled at the international box office after its release on October 24. The movie, which stars Jeremy Allen White and focuses on the creation of Springsteen’s 1982 acoustic album ‘Nebraska,’ came to be via a very generous $55 million budget from Walt Disney Company-owned 20th Century Studios. Unfortunately, it has only made $16.1 million back so far globally—with only $7 million of that coming from overseas. Internationally, $1.6 million came from fans of the Boss in the U.K. and another $1 million from Germany, but countries like Italy failed to break the million mark. However it might still have a chance to break even, as it hasn’t yet released in 20% of overseas territories, like Japan and Korea.
A retired nurse from England has died after being trampled by cows while walking her dog. Rebecca Jane Hitchings, 59, died in hospital on Oct. 16 after being found with severe injuries and airlifted to a hospital in the English city of Plymouth. The retired nurse was found in Exmoor, a hilly moorland area situated across the border of Somerset and North Devon in the southwest of England, described as a “special place, packed full of beautiful landscapes, wildlife and history.” Senior coroner Philip Spinney said that Hitchings suffered blunt trauma, which led to hemorrhagic shock, the BBC reported. She died in the hospital. Hemorrhagic shock is caused by severe blood loss, either from internal or external bleeding. The inquest, initially held in the county of Devon, was adjourned and is expected to continue under the jurisdiction of the Somerset coroner for a full hearing. In September, an 85-year-old hiker died after being trampled by cows in the Australian Alps while walking his dog with his 82-year-old wife. According to the Defenders of Wildlife, cows are responsible for around 22 human deaths in the U.S. each year.
Nick Mangold, an iconic former center for the New York Jets, died Saturday at 41 after a long and bitter battle with chronic kidney disease. Drafted in the first round out of Ohio State in 2006, Mangold became the anchor of the Jets’ offensive line, starting 171 games over a decade and making seven Pro Bowls. He helped guide New York through seven playoff campaigns and was immortalized in the Jets’ Ring of Honor in 2022. He’d opened up earlier this year about his health struggles, which were diagnosed just as he joined the league. He said he was undergoing dialysis and looking for a kidney transplant. “Unfortunately, I do not have any family able to donate at this time, so this is why I’m reaching out to you, our NY Jets and Ohio State communities. I am in need of a kidney donor with type O blood,” he said. In the letter reflecting on his journey, posted to social media prior to his death, he thanked his family, friends, and community for their unwavering support, calling himself “lucky” despite the challenges. Jets leadership praised Mangold’s impact both on and off the field, with Chairman Woody Johnson calling him “the heartbeat of our line.” He is survived by his wife, Jenny, and their four children.