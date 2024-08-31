Norwegian Princess and American Shaman Marry in Epic 18-Hour Wedding

Princess Märtha Louise of Norway married Durek Verrett, a self-styled shaman, in a lavish wedding on Saturday that is reportedly expected to last 18 hours.

Attracting a star-studded list of guests from around the world, the ceremony, held at Norway’s Union Hotel in Geirangerfjord, included a mix of Norwegian and American customs, according to photos made public from the gathering.

But the celebration is far from over. The day’s schedule reportedly included a red carpet arrival, the nuptials, a gala dinner, and a cocktail hour that was expected to last until 3 a.m., the Daily Mail reported.

Along with traditional Norwegian music, the ceremony also reportedly featured gospel music and hymns.

The marriage was officiated by local Parish Priest Margit Lovise Holte followed by an “American-style sermon” from Reverend Michael Beckwith, an Oprah Winfrey’s Super Soul podcast guest who flew in from Los Angeles.

“Sometimes you go to a wedding and [the vows are] sort of cliché or pre-written. Their vows were so from the heart, and they were honest and truthful and realistic with how relationships can be. And that was really moving to hear,” a guest named April told Daily Mail. “They were so genuine.”

Princess Märtha Louise, 52, and Verrett, 49, and the circumstances surrounding their relationship, have been the subject of intense media scrutiny.

The princess, who claims to be clairvoyant and describes herself as very “spiritual,” lost her first husband, Ari Behn, to suicide in 2019. That same year she began dating Verrett.

As their love affair took off, some Norwegians called for stripping Märtha Louise of her royal title, accusing Verrett of “exploiting” her grief and criticizing his disproven beliefs, including that childhood cancer is caused by unhappiness.

Verrett also shared that he has not had a smooth welcome into Norwegian high society. In one incident, he alleged that the princess’ friends joked at a dinner that he should be on the waitstaff. The tensions have allegedly resulted in Märtha Louise posting against racism on Instagram.

Still, the pair pressed on, excitedly announcing the location of the ceremony to the public last year on Instagram.

“We are incredibly happy to be able to celebrate our love in Geiranger’s beautiful surroundings,” wrote Märtha Louise. “It means a lot to us to gather our loved ones in a place so rich in history and intense nature experiences. Geiranger is the perfect place to embrace our love.”