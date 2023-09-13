Norwegian Princess Who Says She Chats With Angels Sets Date to Wed Hollywood ‘Shaman’
STAR-CROSSED LOVERS
Princess Märtha Louise of Norway is set to tie the knot next summer with her California-based fiancé, a self-professed shaman to the stars who has insisted that “cancer is a choice” and has toted an amulet he claims cures COVID-19. On Wednesday, the only daughter of King Harald V and Queen Sonja took to social media to reveal that she plans to wed Durek Verrett on Aug. 31 2024. The couple met in 2019 and announced their engagement last June. Märtha Louise, 51, officially stepped away from her royal duties in November (though she retains her title), with the royal family saying at the time it was to allow her to focus on other endeavors—including an “angel school” she owns that professes to help students “get in touch with their angels.” Verrett, who reportedly boasts a roster of A-list celebrity clientele, will move to Norway following the nuptials, according to state broadcaster NRK. He will join the royal family, but will not be granted a title. In a statement, the king and queen said, “We are happy to include Durek Verret [sic] in our family and look forward to celebrating the big day with them.”