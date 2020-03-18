CHEAT SHEET
    Norwegian Wins the Iditarod, Frets About Getting Home

    RUFF RIDER

    Tracy Connor

    Executive Editor

    Diana Haecker/Reuters

    Norwegian Thomas Waerner celebrated winning the Iditarod in Alaska on Wednesday—and worried about how he was going to get home amid coronavirus travel restrictions. The musher crossed the finish line of the 1,000-mile sled-dog race in nine days and 10 hours and handed out raw bacon to his furry-footed crew. “This is awesome,” he said, according to the Anchorage Daily News. “This is something special.” He’s the third Norwegian to win the race. “There will be some problems getting home,” he said.

