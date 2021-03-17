This Brand Convinced Me That CBD Can Be Good and Do Good
HUGS NOT DRUGS
As someone who struggles to turn off my work brain on the weekends, working from home has further enhanced this unfortunate phenomenon. Due to this and the hundreds of other stressors brought on by the pandemic, I decided to try out CBD products for a little extra help on days that I know I need to calm down. My favorite so far have come from the CBD connoisseur Not Pot.
Strawberry Chill Original CBD Gummies
The brand makes two kinds of gummies, the original which tastes like strawberry, and one for sleep, which is blueberry flavored. I tried out the Strawberry Chill Original Gummies. As the name suggests, Not Pot gummies do not get you high. Instead, taking the 20mg CBD gummies is described by the company as “giving yourself a hug,” and that’s what I felt. These gummies, to me, feel like an extended deep breath and are something I use as a complement to my end-of-week self-care routine. The gummies themselves, well, they don’t taste like a typical gummy. I would compare a Not Pot gummy more with the taste and texture of dried fruit or one of those “all-natural” versions of Swedish Fish. But knowing there were no cow ligaments in my gummy made me more than OK with this.
