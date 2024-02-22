Scary Note Found in Plane Bathroom Forces Emergency Landing: Report
‘ON THE MIRROR’
A flight full of passengers on its way from Newark Liberty International Airport to Los Angeles International Airport had to make an emergency diversion Wednesday after the discovery of a harrowing note in the bathroom of the aircraft. According to CBS News, which cited a preliminary police report, the note said the plane—United Flight 1533—would blow up, which forced the flight to land in Chicago. Upon landing, the passengers were evacuated and police made a full sweep of the plane, which was searched in a remote location at O’Hare Airport. “There is no indication that there is an imminent threat to public safety or the facility itself at this time,” the FBI’s Chicago office told CBS. The outlet said a police K-9 had found one suspicious bag and that a robot was used to clear it out of the way. The passenger of the suspicious bag was questioned, connected by the K-9 to the scent of the note, a source said. The FBI confirmed they had no one in custody but no further details were released. “We couldn’t get out of our seats, so when they landed, they said that someone had written on the mirror in one of the bathrooms that there was a bomb,” one passenger told CBS.