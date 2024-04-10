A note addressed to Donald Trump containing a threat to launch a terror attack was reportedly found near the scene of last month’s deadly rampage at Moscow’s Crocus City Hall. Employees of a restaurant in the neighboring Crocus City Mall found the note sitting on the restaurant’s grand piano, according to Moskovsky Komsomolets. The “incoherent” note reportedly mentioned the potential for an attack on another shopping center in the area, though it’s not clear why it was addressed to the former U.S. president. It’s also not clear why the message was left near the site where dozens of people were killed last month in an attack on Crocus City Hall claimed by the so-called Islamic State. The concert venue was built by a real estate developer with ties to Trump, and the former U.S. president also once hosted a “Miss Universe” pageant there. A 46-year-old suspect has been detained.
