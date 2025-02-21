Notorious B.I.G.’s Mother, Voletta Wallace, Dies at 72

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

GLP-1 agonist drugs like Ozempic and Wegovy have surged in popularity during the last couple of years for their ability to help patients shed weight quickly and potentially reduce inflammation. While the drug class was initially used to treat diabetes and obesity, the compounds are now being prescribed for a range of off-label benefits aside from weight management. Of course, the natural supplement industry has taken note, and brands are launching drug-free alternatives formulated to help boost the naturally occurring GLP-1 hormone in the body sans a prescription. While these natural formulas will not deliver the same result as their RX counterparts, some early research suggests these products can mimic some of the same effects—albeit to a lesser extent. There are a slew of capsules, powders, and other GLP-1 boosting formulas on the market right now, but our current favorite is Apothékary’s Metabolic Tinctures.

Apothékary Metabolic Duo See At Apothékary

The Metabolic Duo combines two powerful formulas: Blue Burn for metabolism support and Sugar Kick for blood sugar balance. Together, they might offer benefits similar to RX GLP-1 treatments. Blue Burn is designed to boost energy, jumpstart metabolism, and speed up recovery post-workout, thanks to a blend of adaptogenic herbs and metabolism-boosting botanicals. Sugar Kick, on the other hand, features a potent mix of ancient herbs known for helping regulate blood sugar, keeping sugar crashes and that 3 p.m. slump at bay. While each formula is sold separately if you’re looking for results that rival GLP-1s, investing in both is your best bet.