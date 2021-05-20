Notorious Pizzagater Jack Posobiec Leaves OAN for Conservative Youth Group Turning Point USA
MOVING ON
Far-right provocateur Jack Posobiec announced on Thursday that he is leaving conspiracy-peddling cable network One America News to host a daily show for conservative student organization Turning Point USA. Posobiec also revealed that he will serve as the senior editor of Human Events, a right-wing website that recently defended publishing propaganda pieces from fake personas.
“We thank Jack for his time here at OAN. Jack has a bright future ahead of him and we wish him all the best at Human Events,” OAN chief executive Robert Herring said in a statement. Posobiec’s departure comes amid a sustained exodus of staffers from the Trump-boosting network.
Posobiec, who had been with OAN as a correspondent since 2018, is infamous for being one of the top promoters of Pizzagate, a conspiracy that baselessly claimed prominent Democrats were involved in a child-sex ring. Posobiec, also notorious for planting a “Rape Melania” sign at a 2016 anti-Trump protest, has continued to peddle hoaxes and bogus claims in recent years. Just last year, for instance, Posobiec made up a claim that pipe bombs were planted in a Washington park during a Black Lives Matter protest. Last summer, meanwhile, Southern Poverty Law Center’s Hatewatch reported that Posobiec rose to prominence within the pro-Trump media ecosystem largely due to his ties to the white-nationalist movement, including notorious white supremacist Richard Spencer.