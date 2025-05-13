Middle East

Notorious Crown Prince Rolls Out the Purple Carpet for Trump

The president began his four-day Middle East trip with a lavish welcome from Saudi Arabia’s de facto ruler.

Ewan Palmer
Donald Trump walks with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman on a purple carpet during a welcoming ceremony in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
Saudi Royal Court/Handout via REUTERS

The Saudi prince accused by the U.S. of approving the 2018 murder of a Washington Post journalist rolled out a ceremonial purple carpet for Donald Trump’s arrival in the Gulf nation.

Trump touched down at King Khalid Airport in Riyadh on Tuesday, marking the first major diplomatic trip of his second term in the White House.

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, effectively the ruler of Saudi Arabia, greeted Trump with a warm welcome and a lavish purple carpet stretching from the steps of Air Force One, which could soon be controversially replaced with a $400 million jet gifted by Qatar.

Saudi Arabia began using purple carpets for official state receptions and high-profile guests in 2021, according to Al Arabiya.

Donald Trump and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman walk as they meet in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
Brian Snyder/REUTERS

Trump is aiming to lock in a massive arms deal with the Saudis, estimated at $100 billion. The previous deal was scrapped under the Biden administration over concerns about Saudi Arabia’s use of offensive weapons in Yemen.

The murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi was also cited as a major reason for halting the deal, reported the BBC. The Saudi-based dissident was brutally killed at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul in 2018.

The U.S. has accused the prince, also known as MBS, of approving the killing, a charge the Saudi government has consistently denied.

Even before Trump landed, Saudi Arabia went all out to welcome him ahead of high-stakes diplomatic talks.

Margo Martin, a special assistant and communications adviser for Trump, shared a video on social media showing Saudi F-15 fighter jets giving Air Force One an “honorary escort” as it approached Riyadh.

After formalities and handshakes at the airport, Trump and MBS traveled to the Saudi Royal Court, where they held a tea-and-coffee meet-and-greet in the palace’s ceremonial blue room.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Elon Musk are among those who are accompanying Trump on the four-day foreign visit.

Trump is set to visit Qatar on Wednesday and the United Arab Emirates on Thursday as part of the ongoing diplomatic tour.

Ewan Palmer

