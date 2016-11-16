Notre Dame Can Keep Police Info Secret

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at AP
The Indiana Supreme Court ruled Wednesday that the police department at the University of Notre Dame does not have to release crime reports about its student athletes to ESPN. The ruling stated the department is not a public agency that falls under the state open-records law. ESPN sued the university in January 2015 requesting that a judge order the school to release campus police records that pertainined to allegations against athletes. ESPN responded in a brief statement saying that the cable network was “extremely disappointed by the ruling and what it represents for public transparency.”