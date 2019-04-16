Notre Dame Spire’s Metal Rooster Found in Rubble After Fire

The metal rooster that topped Notre Dame cathedral’s 300-foot spire was recovered in the rubble after Monday’s raging fire toppled the structure, the New York Post reports. One of the members of a historic monument restoration group found the rooster, according to a tweet from the president of the French Building Federation, Jacques Chanut. “Incredible!” he wrote. A French Ministry of Culture source also reportedly told a local newspaper that the rooster was “dented but properly restorable.” Three religious relics—including what is thought to be one of the 70 thorns on Jesus Christ’s crown—were stowed in the rooster, but it has not yet been determined if they are still inside and intact.