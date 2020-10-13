Letter: 88 Notre Dame Colleagues Tell Amy Coney Barrett to Pull Nomination
Eighty-eight faculty colleagues of Amy Coney Barrett at the University of Notre Dame have signed an open letter requesting that she withdraw from the current Supreme Court nomination process until after the presidential election. None of the signatories was from the university’s law faculty, where Barrett is a member, but rather, faculties like political science, physics, religion and music. “We ask that you honor the democratic process and insist the hearings be put on hold until after the voters have made their choice,” the letter said. The letter also mentioned the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg’s last dying wish that her successor not be picked until after the election. “Your nomination just days after Ginsburg’s death was unseemly and a repudiation of her legacy,” it said.