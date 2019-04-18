FIGURING IT OUT

Notre Dame Fire ‘Likely Caused’ by Short-Circuit: Official

Victoria Albert

The fire that ravaged Paris’ centuries-old Notre Dame cathedral on Monday was “likely caused” by an electrical short-circuit, an anonymous French judicial police official told the Associated Press on Thursday. But although that’s reportedly investigators’ current theory, they haven’t yet been able to enter the cathedral’s ruins for safety reasons. The remaining parts of the cathedral are currently being fitted with wooden planks to help stabilize the structure.

