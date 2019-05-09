Notre Dame Fire Released Astronomical Lead Levels Into Air

The fire at Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris, France, released astronomical levels of lead into the air around the plaza and adjacent roads, according to police. The lead was released from Notre Dame’s melted roof, which police said has lead levels between 32 and 65 times the recommended limit by French health authorities. The areas closest to the cathedral are now closed. Hundreds of tons of lead were used to construct the cathedral’s frame, as well as the spire that burned and collapsed. A statement from police released Thursday said the main danger is lead dust that could be coating surfaces of nearby buildings. Authorities recommended thoroughly cleaning with a damp cloth to avoid lead poisoning, and say pregnant women and children should wash their hands frequently.