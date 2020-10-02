Notre Dame President Who Went Maskless at SCOTUS Announcement Also Tests Positive for COVID-19
AND ANOTHER
The president of the University of Notre Dame—who apologized earlier this week for not wearing a mask to the White House ceremony for Judge Amy Coney Barrett on Saturday—has tested positive for the coronavirus. “During self-quarantine this week, University of Notre Dame President Rev. John I. Jenkins, CSC, learned that a colleague with whom he has been in regular contact tested positive for COVID-19,” a statement sent to the Notre Dame community said. “Fr. Jenkins was tested and found to be positive for COVID-19 too. As a result, he is entering an extended period of isolation as indicated by University medical personnel and county health officials.” Jenkins said his “symptoms are mild,” and he “will continue work from home.”
The university president was criticized for shaking hands with people at the Saturday Rose Garden event for the Supreme Court nominee and not wearing a mask. In an apology letter, he said that the guests had been given rapid COVID-19 tests. It’s unclear when he contracted the virus.