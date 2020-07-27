CHEAT SHEET
Notre Dame Withdraws From Hosting Presidential Debate
The University of Notre Dame has withdrawn from hosting the first presidential debate between Joe Biden and Donald Trump, the Commission on Presidential Debates announced Monday. Instead, the Sept. 29 debate will be hosted by Case Western Reserve University and Cleveland Clinic at the Health Education Campus in Cleveland, Ohio. Case Western previously hosted a vice presidential debate in 2004. Notre Dame is the second institution to withdraw from hosting a presidential debate this year. In June, the University of Michigan pulled out of hosting the Oct. 15 presidential debate, which is now slated to be held in Florida at the Adreinne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts in Miami.