Nova Scotia Gunman Gabriel Wortman Allegedly Had a Lifelong Obsession With Police: Report
The denture maker who officials said killed at least 18 people in a Sunday rampage in Nova Scotia allegedly had an obsession with law enforcement and an affinity for refurbishing old police cars, Toronto’s Globe and Mail reports. Throughout his two-day manhunt, 51-year-old Gabriel Wortman apparently dressed in a Royal Canadian Mounted Police uniform and drove in what authorities have described as a police cruiser. On Sunday night, authorities said Wortman died in a shootout with police after what authorities have called the largest mass shooting in Canadian history.
The Globe and Mail reported Monday that Wortman, who owned denture clinics in the towns of Dartmouth and Halifax, had a “shrine” to the RCMP and was obsessed with the police. “He was one of those freaky guys, he was really into police memorabilia,” Nathan Staples, one of his friends, told the newspaper. One dentures client also wrote on Facebook that Wortman had shown him pictures of his refurbished police cruiser and had a hobby of selling the old cars at auction.