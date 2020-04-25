Nova Scotia Rampage Killer Targeted People He Knew
Canadian denture-maker Gabriel Wortman, who murdered 22 people after an argument with his long-time girlfriend, targeted a mix of strangers and people he knew, police said Friday. “There seems to be a trail of individuals who had problems with Mr. Wortman,” Royal Canadian Mounted Police Supt. Darren Campbell said. Police believe the weekend rampage began after Wortman attacked his girlfriend, who escaped and hid in the woods. “That could well have been the catalyst of events,” Campbell said. Wortman, 51, then went from house to house in the rural Nova Scotia town of Portapique, killing people and setting fires while dressed as a police officer. Over the ensuing hours, he continued his spree—murdering a police officer, among others—until he was shot dead by police in a gas station standoff.