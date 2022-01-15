Novak Djokovic Back in Detention as Aussie Official Warns His Presence Could Trigger ‘Civil Unrest’
DJOKER JAILED
Unvaccinated tennis champion Novak Djokovic is in Australian immigration detention for a second time after the repeat cancellation of his visa to visit the land down under. Australia’s immigration minister Alex Hawke said the day prior that it was “in the public interest” to cancel the world No. 1’s visa, and on Saturday Hawke upped the severity of his assessment, saying that Djokovic’s presence in the country would “foster anti-vaccination sentiment” and bring about an “increase in civil unrest.” Djokovic was previously detained for four days in a notorious hotel for asylum seekers before winning release in court. The Australian Open is scheduled to begin Monday, and the 34-year-old has been included in the draw, but the likelihood of his appearance at the tournament remains uncertain. He has filed an appeal against his imminent deportation.