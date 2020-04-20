Novak Djokovic Comes Out as an Anti-Vaxxer, Says He Doesn’t Want a Coronavirus Shot
Tennis champion Novak Djokovic has said he is “opposed” to vaccination and would be reluctant to have to get a coronavirus shot, but conceded he might have to reconsider his stance if tennis governing bodies make it a condition of participation in tournaments. “Personally, I am opposed to vaccination and I wouldn’t want to be forced by someone to take a vaccine in order to be able to travel,” Djokovic said in a Facebook Live chat with other Serbian athletes. “But if it becomes compulsory, what will happen? I will have to make a decision. I have my own thoughts about the matter and whether those thoughts will change at some point, I don’t know.” Tennis has been brought to a halt by the novel coronavirus, with this year’s Wimbledon championships being canceled for the first time since World War II.