Cops Pepper-Spray Rowdy Djokovic Fans After Detention Court Victory
MET THEIR MATCH
Novak Djokovic fans have reportedly been pepper-sprayed by Australian cops during rowdy celebrations of the tennis star’s victory in court. The Federal Court of Australia overturned the state’s decision to cancel the world No. 1’s visa on a vaccine violation on Monday, meaning he will be free to compete at the Australian Open unless the government submits an appeal. The announcement was met with wild celebrations by his fans in Melbourne, but, as the evening went on without his release, the party turned ugly. Guardian reporter Tumaini Carayol posted a clip of protesters demanding Djokovic’s freedom and said police sprayed them with a substance leaving them “coughing and people rinsing eyes.” The Washington Post’s Michael Miller posted a video of protesters pursuing a car and reported: “I saw at least one protester spit on an officer and several men threw water bottles at them, striking multiple officers.”