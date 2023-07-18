Novak Djokovic Fined $8K for Furious Wimbledon Outburst
PAYING THE PRICE
Novak Djokovic is paying the price for his furious outburst at the Wimbledon men’s final this past Sunday. After angrily smashing his racket on a net post as Carlos Alcaraz defeated him in a huge upset for Djokovic, the seven-time Wimbledon champion has to fork over $8,000. The BBC reported that umpire Fergus Murphy immediately issued a warning for a code violation for the incident, and the fine will be carved out of Djokovic’s hefty runner-up check of roughly $1.5 million. Alcaraz became one of the youngest men’s winners at Wimbledon at only 20 years old. “For someone of his age to handle the nerves, be playing attacking tennis, and to close out the match the way he did, he came up with some amazing shots,” Djokovic told reporters post-match. “I didn’t expect him to play so well this year on grass, but he’s proven that he's the best player in the world, no doubt.”