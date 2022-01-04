Anti-Vaxxer Novak Djokovic Gets ‘Exemption Permission’ to Play Australian Open
BUT I’M SPECIAL
A vaccine mandate is in place for the Australian Open this month—but it appears that rule doesn’t apply to famed anti-vaxxer Novak Djokovic. The world’s tennis No. 1 revealed on his Instagram on Tuesday morning that he’s heading to Australia after obtaining what he described as an “exemption permission” to enter the country. Alongside a snap of himself at an airport, the Serbian wrote: “I’ve spent fantastic quality time with my loved ones over the break and today I’m heading Down Under with an exemption permission. Let’s go 2022!” Djokovic, who has previously described himself as being “opposed to vaccination,” has repeatedly refused to reveal his COVID-19 vaccine status, but has heavily implied that he has not been inoculated.