    Djokovic Out of U.S. Open for Accidentally Hitting Line Judge With Ball

    Tracy Connor

    Tennis champ Nokak Djokovic is out of the U.S. Open after he hit an errant ball behind him after losing a game—and it smashed into a line judge’s throat. The lineswoman fell to her knees, but Djokovic argued that he didn’t deserve to be defaulted out of the tournament he was favored to win. “She doesn't have to go to the hospital for this,” Djokovic said, according to a New York Times reporter. “You’re going to choose a default in this situation? My career, grand slam, center stage,” he complained.

