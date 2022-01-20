CHEAT SHEET
Djokovic Owns Majority Stake in COVID Cure Startup
Novak Djokovic owns a majority stake in a company developing a treatment for COVID-19, multiple reports revealed Wednesday. The multimillionaire tennis star purchased an 80 percent stake in QuantBioRes, based in Denmark, in June 2020. The company expects to soon enter human trials in the U.K. for a drug that delivers a peptide that prevents the infection of human cells by the coronavirus. The company’s CEO stressed in an interview with Reuters that his company’s drug was a treatment, not a vaccine. The world No. 1 was deported from Australia late last week after a lengthy legal fight over his visa precipitated by his refusal to be vaccinated against COVID-19.