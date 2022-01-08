Djokovic Quietly Admits He Got COVID—Again—So He Should Get to Enter Australia
PRETTY PLEASE
In arguing that Australia was wrong to deny him a visa despite being unvaccinated, Novak Djokovic has quietly revealed that he caught COVID-19 for a second time just last month. The anti-vax tennis star made the disclosure in a legal filing Friday appealing the country’s decision to cancel his visa for not providing sufficient evidence to get around the country’s vaccine mandate. Djokovic, who flew in to Melbourne for the Australian Open, said the Australian government had “radically and fundamentally” misinterpreted guidance from the country’s medical board over whether the rules should apply to those who contracted COVID-19 within six months. Djokovic said he tested positive on Dec. 16. In June 2020, Djokovic publicly announced that he and his wife had COVID. The Australian government had no immediate response, but the country’s prime minister said Djokovic’s barring was “simply a matter of following the rules.” If his appeal fails, Djokovic could be banned from the country for three years.