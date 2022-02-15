Novak Djokovic Says He’s Willing to Miss French Open and Wimbledon to Avoid COVID Jab
NO VAX FOR DJOKOVIC
Novak Djokovic says he’s ready to miss out on the French Open and Wimbledon, and any other tennis tournament that tries to force him to get vaccinated against COVID-19. The unvaccinated world No. 1 was sent home from the Australian Open last month, despite having secured a medical exemption, after the government decided his presence would incite anti-vaxxer sentiment. In an interview with the BBC, Djokovic denied he was an anti-vaxxer and expressed support for global vaccination efforts. “I was never against vaccination,” he said. “But I’ve always represented and always supported the freedom to choose what you put in your body. And for me, that is essential.” With Djokovic absent from the Melbourne tournament, his great rival Rafa Nadal claimed a record 21st grand slam title, pulling ahead of Djokovic and Roger Federer on 20. Asked if he was willing to miss out on future grand slams. including Wimbledon, over the question of vaccination, Djokovic replied: “Yes, that is the price that I’m willing to pay.”