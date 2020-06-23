Anti-Vaxxer Novak Djokovic Tests Positive for Coronavirus Days After ‘Boneheaded’ Tennis Event
The world’s top-ranking men’s tennis player, Novak Djokovic, has confirmed he’s tested positive for coronavirus, days after his tennis tournament was abandoned due to a mini outbreak. Djokovic hosted the Adria Tour in Croatia over last weekend, where players weren’t obliged to observe social-distancing rules and were even seen giving sweaty hugs at the net after their matches. Australian tennis pro Nick Kyrgios spoke out against the “boneheaded decision” to go ahead with the tour after two players—Grigor Dimitrov and Borna Coric—confirmed their positive tests. A third player, Viktor Troicki, was later diagnosed with COVID-19 alongside his pregnant wife. The final match, which would have featured Djokovic himself, was canceled. Now Djokovic has reportedly confirmed his own diagnosis. In April, Djokovic came out as an anti-vaxxer and said he would be reluctant to get a virus shot, even if it damaged his career.