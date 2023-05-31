Novak Djokovic Under Fire for ‘Very Political’ Message at French Open
‘MUST NOT BE REPEATED’
Novak Djokovic was warned by a French official Wednesday for a “militant, very political” message he issued at the French Open. “Kosovo is the heart of Serbia. Stop the violence,” Djokovic wrote on a camera lens after defeating Aleksander Kovacevic on Tuesday—a statement with which French Sports Minister Amelie Oudea-Castera took issue. “When it comes to defending human rights and bringing people together around universal values, a sportsperson is free to do so,” Oudea-Castera said. But the message was “not appropriate,” “militant, very political” and “must not be repeated,” she added. Kosovo Tennis Federation President Jeton Hadergjonaj agreed. “Despite a general message against violence, the statement ‘Kosovo is the heart of Serbia’ and further statements after the match … directly result in raising the level of tension between the two states, Serbia and Kosovo,” Hadergjonaj said. In a post-match press conference, Djokovic said, “As a son of a man born in Kosovo, I feel the need to give my support to our people and to entire Serbia. My stance is clear: I am against wars, violence and any kind of conflict, as I’ve always stated publicly. I empathize with all people, but the situation with Kosovo is a precedent in international law.”