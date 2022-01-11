Australia Investigates Whether Novak Djokovic Brazenly Lied on Australia Entry Forms
TELL THE TRUTH
Novak Djokovic’s extraordinary run-in with the Australian Border Force may not be quite over yet. According to The Guardian, the force is investigating whether the world’s No. 1 men’s tennis player brazenly lied on his entry forms when he was asked about his travel plans ahead of flying to Melbourne. In his traveler declaration forms, which were filed on Jan. 1, Djokovic answered “no” when he was asked: “Have you travelled or will you travel in the 14 days prior to your flight to Australia?” But the star player may have been caught out by photos that appear to show him celebrating Christmas in Belgrade before flying to Australia from Spain on Jan. 4. The Australian government’s website warns that the maximum penalty for providing “false or misleading information” about travel is 12 months in prison. Djokovic has not commented on the reports.