Paris Signals Still-Unvaxxed Djokovic Will Likely Be Allowed to Defend Title in French Open
MON DIEU
Novak Djokovic may just be able to come and compete on the clay courts after all. With French officials announcing Thursday that the country will no longer require proof of a COVID-19 vaccine for indoor venue entry after March 14, the Serbian tennis star will likely be allowed to play in the upcoming French Open—and defend his 2021 title. Djokovic, who is currently ranked No. 2 in the world, was infamously deported from Australia in January ahead of the Australian Open after a lengthy legal battle over his decision not to receive a vaccine. When asked last month if he was willing to miss out on more Grand Slams because of his vaccination status, Novak Djokovic replied, “Yes, that is the price that I’m willing to pay.” At the French Open in May, Djokovic will look to collect his 21st Grand Slam title, a record reached previously only by his (vaccinated) rival Rafael Nadal—who achieved it by winning this year's Australian Open.