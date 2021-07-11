Novak Djokovic Wins Wimbledon, Ties Federer and Nadal for Most Men's Grand Slam Titles
CHAMPION
Novak Djokovic is a Wimbledon champion once again. The top-ranked tennis star bested Matteo Berrettini in the final. The win means that Djokovic has become the only man since 1969 to win three major tournaments in a single season. In order to complete a calendar-year Grand Slam, he must win the U.S. Open which starts next month. "I could definitely envision that happening," Djokovic said. "I'm going to definitely give it a shot." Along with his Wimbledon trophy, Djokovic is now one of three men who’ve achieved 20 Grand Slams titles, tying Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer. In a post-match interview, Djokovic honored his fellow record-holders calling them “legends” of the sport. “They are, I think, the reason that I am where I am today,” he said. “They have helped me realize what I need to do in order to improve, get stronger mentally, physically, tactically."