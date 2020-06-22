Two Players Test Positive for Coronavirus at Novak Djokovic’s ‘Boneheaded’ Tennis Event
Australian tennis pro Nick Kyrgios has spoken out against the “boneheaded decision” to go ahead with the Adria Tour in Croatia after two players tested positive for the novel coronavirus. The tour is being hosted by world No. 1 Novak Djokovic. Players weren’t obliged to observe social-distancing rules and were even seen hugging at the net at the end of matches. Now, the inevitable has happened after two players, Grigor Dimitrov and Borna Coric, confirmed their positive tests. Dimitrov withdrew from the tournament due to his sickness on Saturday after losing to Coric, who then played again Sunday. The final, which would have featured Djokovic, was canceled. “I am so sorry for any harm I might have caused,” Dimitrov, who also played at an Adria event in Serbia last week, wrote on Instagram. Kyrgios wrote Monday morning: “Boneheaded decision to go ahead with the ‘exhibition.’ Speedy recovery fellas, but that’s what happens when you disregard all protocols. This IS NOT A JOKE.”