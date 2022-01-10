Djokovic’s Aussie Court Hearing Hit With Technical Difficulties, Zoom Bomber
PLEASE STAND BY
A hearing over Novak Djokovic’s legal challenge to the Australian government has been marred by the livestream breaking down several times and an unknown person who, seemingly by accident, joined the call and began talking over the proceedings. The tennis superstar, 34, is contesting Australia’s decision to revoke his entry visa over his unvaccinated status. But his attempts to do so Monday were delayed by technical issues, as the live feed set up for the public to watch crashed, apparently overwhelmed. In one instance, the stream was down for over 20 minutes. “I regret to inform you that the feed has died again,” wrote a journalist providing live updates on the trial for The Guardian. Less than an hour into the hearing, an unnamed guest joined in on the call, and a male voice exclaimed, “We’re in!” After Judge Anthony Kelly issued a stern admonishment, calling the behavior “utterly unacceptable” and insisting outside parties mute themselves, the unknown interloper promptly dropped out of the hearing.