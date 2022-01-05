Novak Djokovic ‘Refused Entry to Australia’ After National Rage Over Vaccine Exemption

Novak Djokovic has reportedly been refused entry to Australia following a national outpouring of rage over his vaccine mandate exemption.

The world No. 1 tennis player arrived in Melbourne on Wednesday after securing a medical exemption to the Australian Open’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate—a decision that infuriated a nation where 90 percent of adults have been vaccinated yet some still can’t travel internationally or from state to state.

But, according to The Times of London, the star has been stopped at border control over a bizarre visa mix-up. According to the report, a member of Djokovic’s team requested a type of visa that doesn’t apply to people who have been granted a medical exemption from the COVID vaccines.

The federal government has reportedly asked for help in amending the visa—but the state government has refused. “The federal government has asked if we will support Novak Djokovic’s visa application to enter Australia,” Jaala Pulford, the Victorian sports minister, wrote on Twitter.

“We will not be providing Novak Djokovic with individual visa application support to participate in the 2022 Australian Open grand slam. We’ve always been clear on two points: Visa approvals are a matter for the federal government, and medical exemptions are a matter for doctors.”

It’s unclear what Djokovic can now do to enter Australia. Before the visa snafu, the unexplained decision to grant a medical exemption to one of the world’s fittest men provoked widespread anger in the nation.

Stephen Parnis, a former vice president of the Australian Medical Association, wrote on Twitter: “I don’t care how good a tennis player he is. If he’s refusing to get vaccinated, he shouldn’t be allowed in... If this exemption is true, it sends an appalling message to millions seeking to reduce [the COVID] risk to themselves and others.”

The deputy Victorian Liberal leader, lawmaker David Southwick, fumed in his own tweet: “What a disgrace! We have had 6 lockdowns—schools and small businesses closed, funerals and weddings told not to go ahead, families separated for months on end and now a tennis star gets an exemption... A kick in the guts to every Victorian.”

Tennis Australia has refused to disclose why Djokovic was granted a medical exemption when many others players weren’t. Speaking on Wednesday, as outrage spread across the nation, the group’s chief executive Craig Tiley appeared to urge the tennis star to tell the public why he was granted an exemption to help cool down the situation.

“Some of you will be upset about the fact that Novak has come in because of his statements of the past couple of years around vaccination,” he said, referring to Djokovic’s repeated anti-vaccine statements. “However, it’s ultimately up to him to discuss with the public his condition if you choose to do that, and the reason why he received an exemption.”

Prime Minister Scott Morrison stepped in on Wednesday to warn Djokovic that, while Tennis Australia might have approved his exemption, it’s still a government decision whether to allow him to enter the nation.

“If he is not vaccinated he must provide acceptable proof that he cannot be vaccinated for medical reasons,” Morrison said in Canberra on Wednesday, according to The Guardian. “If that evidence is insufficient, then he won’t be treated any different to anyone else and will be on the next plane home—there should be no special rules for Novak Djokovic.”

Djokovic hasn’t commented on the furor since he posted a snap of himself at an airport on Tuesday and wrote in the caption that he was “heading Down Under with an exemption permission. Let’s go 2022!!”

The top-tier tournament begins play in Melbourne on Jan. 17, but there’s now serious doubt as to whether Djokovic will be there.