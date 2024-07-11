Novak Djokovic’s Wife Rolls Her Eyes After He Makes Comment About Their Parenting

Tennis star Novak Djokovic’s wife, Jelena, rolled her eyes at comments he made about their parenting during an interview Wednesday.

“Out of the two parents, I’m the one who is responsible for their activities, sports, healthy lifestyle,” the seven-time Wimbledon winner said during an interview with Tennis Channel. “Exactly—she’s rolling her eyes right now as I’m speaking!” he added, referring to his wife, who was observing the interview off-camera.

The pair have been married since 2014 and share two children together, Stefan and Tara. According to People, they first met in high school and dated for close to ten years before their engagement in 2013.

“I keep reminding them of how important it is to be active and do sport, whether it’s tennis, whatever it is,” Djokovic continued.

The couple was caught in a tense exchange at the French Open last month where Djokovic was seen angrily yelling into the stands with Jelena shouting right back it him.

“Going at it with the missus,” the announcer said. “They still have a time for wife and husband stuff,” the X user who posted the video wrote. The video had more than 3 million views before it was deleted.

Djokovic went on to say in the interviewthat his children enjoy coming to Wimbledon because there is a lot to do and they get to interact with other families and their children. “It’s a great camp!” he said.

He was asked about his daughter Tara being caught on camera reading a book about unicorns while he was playing on the court.

“I was very happy when I saw that and sad at the same time because my tennis doesn’t make her excited so much, so she needs to grab a book,” he said, laughing.

Djokovic is currently in the semifinals at Wimbledon and will play Lorenzo Musetti on Friday.

“So what I have to say, against him you are probably more stressed because he’s probably the best player ever or one of the best players ever,” Musetti said in regard to competing against Novak, per The Washington Post.