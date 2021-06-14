Novavax Reports ‘Impressive’ Results For Its COVID Shots
GOOD NEWS
The world may soon have another COVID-19 vaccine. Novavax released trial results on Monday that Dr. Anthony Fauci called “impressive”: 90 percent of the people who took it did not get sick, and no one ended up in the hospital or dying. And, The Washington Post reports, side effects appear to have been milder than with the Pfizer and Moderna jabs. Another plus: because of manufacturing delays, Novavax was able to tweak its formula after virus variants began circulating.
Maryland-based Novavax plans to seek authorization for its shots starting this summer and estimates it can make 100 million doses a month, and they can be simply stored in a refrigerator. “It’s very important for the world’s population to have, yet again, another highly efficacious vaccine that looks in its trial to have a good safety profile,” Fauci told the Post.