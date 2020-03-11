CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
SHOP WITH SCOUTED
Novel Coronavirus Cases Top 1,000 in the U.S.
IT’S EVERYWHERE
Read it at The New York Times
As expected, the number of novel coronavirus cases is growing across the United States, surpassing the 1,000 mark overnight with new cases and deaths in South Dakota, and growing clusters in Massachusetts, where a state of emergency has been called, and in New York, where the entire community of New Rochelle has been deemed a containment area, now patrolled by the National Guard. The first U.S. case was reported in Washington State on Jan. 21. Since then, the virus has spread to nearly every state and contributed to the death of at least 31 people.