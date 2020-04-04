November Brings America’s Chance to Escape Trumpy Casino Capitalism

It is hard to imagine this crisis getting worse. But it will. Much, much worse. While we struggle to cope with the pain, suffering and sacrifice it generates every day, another question looms. What will our nation be after this grim chapter is ended?

The data and the projections are clear. The White House is estimating that 100,000-240,000 of us will be dead before this is over. If we do not rigorously apply sound measures to contain the virus, the number could be many times that. In the past two weeks, nearly 10 million people have applied for unemployment benefits. The St. Louis Fed predicts that before this is over 47 million Americans will be out of work and the unemployment rate will be 32 percent—half-again higher than it has ever been before.

Goldman Sachs forecast the economy would contract 24 percent in the second quarter, the worst such downturn in history. For the year, they foresee GDP shrinking by more than 6 percent, the greatest such fall since the end of World War II. The savings of millions have been crushed as 2020 has seen all five of the biggest drops in the 124-year history of the Dow Jones Industrial Average.