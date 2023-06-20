CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    Company Behind Ozempic Cracks Down on Copycats

    PHONY

    Erik Uebelacker

    Breaking News Intern

    Novo Nordisk logo is seen in Bagsvaerd outside of Copenhagen, Denmark.

    Scanpix Denmark/Liselotte Sabroe via REUTERS

    Novo Nordisk, the pharmaceutical company behind Ozempic, is going after clinics that they say are copying their popular weight-loss drug. Federal lawsuits filed Tuesday show that the drugmaker is suing several medical spas, weight-loss clinics and wellness clinics around the country for allegedly offering custom-made versions of Ozempic to help clients lose weight. The lawsuits show the heightened demand for Ozempic, which grew so large after word spread through social media and celebrity use that Novo Nordisk has struggled to keep up supply. This opened up a secondary market for phony versions, some of which were reportedly sold for cheaper than the real thing. In its batch of new lawsuits, Novo Nordisk asked the courts to require these clinics to disclose that their products aren’t affiliated with Novo Nordisk’s original versions.

    Read it at The Wall Street Journal