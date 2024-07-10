Now Deep Blue New York Is Turning Into a Battleground State for Biden

President Joe Biden is at risk of losing New York’s support as polls show the deep-blue state could turn towards former President Donald Trump.

According to a report by Politico, New York’s elected officials, union leaders, and political consultants are raising concerns over recent polls that suggest New Yorkers might be divided in the 2024 presidential election, and that it might become a swing state.

According to Politico, New York Democrats have been so worried that they have been appealing to the Biden team to dedicate more time and resources in the state in an effort to boost Democrats running in a half-dozen swing districts—races that could decide the fate of the House.

Additionally, it found that Biden’s aides have paid less attention to New York during his campaign as they expect the president to win all 28 electoral college votes in November.

Instead, Biden’s team has focused its attention on places with a conservative majority and swing states. One recent poll found that Biden’s lead against Trump was just an eight point lead across New York during the past four months.

Politico added that New York Democrats are not simply worried about their own party’s perception of Biden’s advanced age but that they believe independent voters are more likely to be swayed by Republicans who say he is too old to serve another four years in the White House.