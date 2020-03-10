Now Donald Trump’s Starting to Take the Coronavirus Seriously, After It’s Already Spread

Tuesday is Day 69 of the coronavirus crisis and counting. Do you know where your president is?

We’d had nothing from him while he vacationed until a blasé tweet on Monday morning in which he continued to confuse the common flu, for which there’s a vaccine and treatment, with the current virus, which has neither. He boasted about what he isn’t doing: “Nothing is shut down,” he tweeted. “Life & the economy go on. At this moment there are 546 confirmed cases of CoronaVirus, with 22 deaths. Think about that.”

We’re thinking, and counting: A few hours later, the number of cases had risen to 606 and deaths to 26.