Now Donald Trump’s Starting to Take the Coronavirus Seriously, After It’s Already Spread

HIS BRAND ISN’T CRISIS

As the Dow plunged, Mr. Picture of Health shook hands and hit a fundraiser. It’s hard to know what’s worse: what he’s done or what he hasn’t done.

Margaret Carlson

opinion

Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

Tuesday is Day 69 of the coronavirus crisis and counting. Do you know where your president is? 

We’d had nothing from him while he vacationed until a blasé tweet on Monday morning in which he continued to confuse the common flu, for which there’s a vaccine and treatment, with the current virus, which has neither. He boasted about what he isn’t doing: “Nothing is shut down,” he tweeted. “Life & the economy go on. At this moment there are 546 confirmed cases of CoronaVirus, with 22 deaths. Think about that.” 

We’re thinking, and counting: A few hours later, the number of cases had risen to 606 and deaths to 26. 