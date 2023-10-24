Now ‘Family Guy’ Comes for Meghan and Harry

Having suffered the indignity of a South Park episode which ridiculed them for making a “worldwide privacy tour,” Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are now the butt of another spot of animated trolling courtesy of Family Guy.

In a new episode of the animated comedy, its central character Peter Griffin, who is worrying about money, announces he will “go it alone” like Meghan and Harry.

The action then cuts to cartoon versions of Harry and Meghan chilling out on loungers beside a swimming pool before a snooty butler glides into the shot and hands them a check, telling Harry: “Sir, your millions from Netflix for... no-one knows what.”

Harry replies: “Put it with the rest of them.”

Meghan is then seen picking up her buzzing phone and saying: “Babe, time to do our daily $250,000 sponsored Instagram post for Del Taco.”

Harry then mournfully mutters: “I shouldn’t have left the made-up nonsense.”

Meghan and Harry were previously roasted by a South Park episode that mocked the couple as the “Prince and Princess of Canada” who were going on a “worldwide privacy tour” and joked that Prince Harry’s memoir was called Waaagh.

In another scene, the royals move in opposite Kyle, who says: “It seriously is driving me crazy. I’m sick of hearing about them but I can’t get away from them. They’re everywhere. In my fucking face.”

Stan replies: “Look Kyle, we kind of just don’t care about some dumb prince and his stupid wife.”